Beyoncé and Blue Ivy rock matching jackets in cute Instagram snaps

She's got stiff competition from Harper Beckham and North West, but Blue Ivy Carter is hands down one of the most stylish tots around.

The four-year-old won serious style points when she made an appearance on Beyoncé's Instagram earlier this week, rocking a denim jacket emblazoned with 'SLAY'.

CLICK TO VIEW FULL GALLERY

Beyoncé and Blue Ivy rocked their matching looks

Just to further up her style credentials, the little one was matching with her famous mum (twinning with Queen B, we're beyond jealous).

But it the uber cool outfit coordination didn't stop there – Beyoncé shared another pic of the mother-daughter duo showing off their Gucci bags.

The shot saw Blue Ivy showing off her tote bag bearing a cute parrot illustration, while Beyoncé brandished a clutch with sequin red lips. SO.COOL.

Cute coordinating Gucci bags

The shot was taken on the same day that the superstar songstress was pictured heading to husband Jay Z's office in New York wearing a head-to-toe Gucci ensemble.

Beyoncé attempted to keep her face shielded waiting from photographers, but there was no mistaking the singer as she stepped out in Manhattan thanks to her colourful outfit.

The focal piece of Beyoncé's designer look was the £1110 pink metallic pleated midi skirt from the brand's Autumn-Winter 2016 collection. The performer styled it with a co-ordinating £950 pink Intarsia Merino wool knit jumper, featuring a butterfly design, and red velvet heels.

Beyoncé has been increasingly experimental with her style over the past few weeks, and has worn a number of unexpected looks including styling one of her own tour t-shirts with a black skirt, leather beret and black lipstick.