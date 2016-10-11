'Kim's not doing that well': Khloe Kardashian breaks silence on Paris robbery

Scroll down to watch video...

The Kardashian-Jenner clan took a break from social media in the days following Kim's shocking robbery in Paris.

But Khloe opened up on the incident when she appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres show on Tuesday, revealing that her sister is "not doing that well".

CLICK TO VIEW FULL GALLERY

Khloe opened about the 'traumatic' incident

"I mean, it's incredibly traumatic what happened to her, but our family is super close and great and we'll get through it together and we do appreciate all of your guys' love and support and it will take time," Khloe told Ellen.

"You know it was horrible what happened to her."

Kim was robbed at gunpoint during her stay in the French capital - just hours after posting her £4million, 20-carat Lorraine Schwartz diamond ring on Snapchat. Ellen quizzed Khloe on whether the incident has forced the famous family to look at reducing how much that they share with their millions of followers – particularly their expensive possessions.

The reality TV star described it as 'a wake-up call'

"Well, I think it's just a wake-up call to make a lot of life adjustments," Khloe responded. "I think it's important to make those adjustments and to pull back a little bit, I think is always smart."

She added: "This is a really serious matter for Kim, I think that's really personal as to when that emotional terror you could move on from that.

Kim was robbed at gunpoint during a visit to Paris last month

"I think it's a wake-up call for all of us, but definitely just to make sure our sister is ok. We need to make sure we're protected as well as possible. Like I said, we're a family and we'll do this together."

Kim and Khloe's mother Kris broke her silence following her daughter's ordeal on Monday, posting a heartfelt meme and admitting she is counting her blessings that her family are safe.

The message read: "Every morning is a reminder of how blessed we are. Today I am grateful for my family, who I love more than words can explain.

"Count your blessings, be grateful always, and cherish every moment you spend with your loved ones."