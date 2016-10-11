Kim Kardashian's £27,000 diamond cross retrieved after robbery

Kim Kardashian has managed to get one of her stolen pieces of jewellery back after it was dropped in the street by one of her attackers.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star had £4.5million worth of jewellery stolen when she was robbed at gunpoint in Paris on 3 October, but one of the valuable pieces has since been retrieved.

CLICK TO VIEW GALLERY

Kim Kardashian's diamond cross necklace has been retrieved

According to reports, a passer-by discovered Kim's diamond cross necklace on the street outside the apartment complex the day after the robbery. It is currently being checked by police for any traces of DNA that could potentially help them to track down the attackers.

The recovered necklace is a platinum mounted diamond cross from Jacob and Co, worth £27,000.

In total Kim had 13 pieces of jewellery stolen during the attack, including a 20-carat Lorraine Schwartz diamond ring which was a gift from her husband Kanye West. There are still no leads on the identity of the thieves, and there is said to be no clear CCTV footage of the five attackers.

The reality TV star was robbed at gunpoint in Paris

Now insiders have suggested that dropping the necklace was an intentional move to throw the police.

"They wanted us to believe that they were amateurs, but all the real clues point to them being extremely sophisticated professionals," an insider told Us Weekly. "There is no way a gang like this would drop stuff off and fall off bicycles – all that was done for any cameras that might be in the area."

Kim has been keeping a low profile following the incident, and has postponed a number of scheduled appearances, including a make-up masterclass with Mario Dedivanovic in Dubai on Friday.