The Duchess of Cambridge, née Kate Middleton, made a chic arrival in the Netherlands as she carried out her first solo overseas engagements on Tuesday.

Kate wore a pale blue Catherine Walker skirt suit for her arrival at the royal residence Villa Eikenhorst, where she had the opportunity to greet King Willem-Alexander for a lunch meeting.

The Duchess of Cambridge carried out her first solo overseas engagement

The Duchess styled the belted peplum jacket and pencil skirt with nude heels and a clutch bag, completing the look with pearl and diamond earrings borrowed from the Queen, and her hair tied back into a low chignon.

Kate has long been a fan of Catherine Walker, and wore a cream coat from the designer on the final day of her recent tour of Canada.

The 34-year-old left her husband Prince William and children Prince George and Princess Charlotte at home for the short trip, which will see her carry out three separate engagements in The Hague and Rotterdam.

Kate wore a Catherine Walker skirt suit for the engagement

Kate, who studied history of art at university, will visit the Mauritshuis in The Hague for the exhibition, At Home in Holland: Vermeer and his Contemporaries from the British Royal Collection.

The Duchess will tour the gallery's permanent collection before visiting the exhibition, meet children taking part in the gallery's learning programme, and attend a short reception with museum supporters.

Next, Kate will attend the British Ambassador’s Residence in The Hague where she will take part in a roundtable discussion on the themes of addiction, intervention, family and mental health.

Her last engagement of the day will take Kate to the neighbouring city of Rotterdam to visit Bouwkeet, a new community-focused initiative in the centre of an economically deprived district.

Kate's busy day of engagements follows her outing with Princes William and Harry to mark World Mental Health Day on Monday. The Duchess looked pretty in a pink floral Kate Spade dress as she promoted the Heads Together campaign during a visit to County Hall and a ride on the London Eye.