Victoria Beckham says it's a 'huge compliment' to be recognised as a fashion designer

Victoria Beckham has said it is a "huge compliment" to be recognised for her work as a fashion designer rather than "a pop star who designs clothes".

The 42-year-old admitted she doesn't miss her days performing as a member of the Spice Girls in an interview with Vogue Australia.

"I loved my time with the Spice Girls and still talk to the girls and feel that time was so great, but no, I don't miss performing," Victoria said.

The mum-of-four revealed that she made the comments when her friend, fellow designer Tom Ford, asked her if she missed the music industry.

"Tom said: 'I don't even think of you as the same person. So much has changed and I don't even see that as you,'" Victoria shared. "'I don't look at you as a Spice Girl who now works in fashion. You're a fashion designer.'"

The 42-year-old also said she wouldn't have been able to achieve her goals without the support of her husband David Beckham, who helps to look after their children Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz and Harper while she is away.

"It is difficult to maintain it all in terms of being a wife, mother and businesswoman leading a brand. But I have a great team and I have a husband who is incredibly supportive," Victoria said. "We support each other, and this is about being good partners. My children are all very happy and that's the most crucial thing."

Victoria recently opened up about how she balances her career with family life in an interview with Claudia Winkleman for The Sunday Times. Speaking candidly, Victoria admitted she sometimes feels like she's "being pulled in four different directions" with so much to focus on, but she wouldn't have it any other way.