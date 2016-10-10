Kendall Jenner launches campaign to find new modelling icon

Kendall Jenner has teamed up with LOVE magazine editor-in-chief Katie Grand to find a new modelling icon of the next generation.

Called "Love Me", the campaign is a search for a new face who will be photographed by Kendall for the next issue of LOVE.

CLICK TO VIEW GALLERY

Kendall Jenner will photograph a new modelling icon for LOVE magazine

However they have stressed that it is not just a modelling competition. "The aim is to find someone who represents something new, meaningful and specific to the current age," Katie said about the campaign. "To discover a face that represents the times; a personality that in previous decades might have shone through, but which cannot make it through popular culture in its current state, gridlocked by corporate interests."

Kendall and Katie will select a shortlist of 20 finalists from the entrants, and invite them to Los Angeles in mid-November to be interviewed and photographed by Kendall for the cover of the SS17 issue, which is published in February 2017.

The campaign is open to anyone aged between 15 and 35. All they need to do is send a photo of themselves to LOVE magazine on Twitter or Instagram using #LOVEME17, or email the title with a short description of who they are and what they love to do.

Kendall photographed Kaia Gerber for the publication earlier this year

Having starred on the cover of the fashion magazine twice, Kendall is well placed to know what the publication is looking for from its models. The model has also displayed her impressive photography skills in the magazine, by shooting Cindy Crawford's daughter Kaia Gerber for an issue of LOVE earlier this year.

Sharing the snap on her Instagram in July, Kendall wrote: "Kaia photographed by me for LOVE magazine," alongside two smiley faces.

Could a career behind the camera be beckoning for Miss Jenner?