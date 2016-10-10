These are the most popular coats on Pinterest

With the temperatures quickly dropping and the nights drawing in, there has never been a better time to invest in your winter coat for the season ahead.

This season sees luxe fabrics like velvet and faux furs make a comeback, while embroidery, prints and new silhouettes all give your cover-up an update for autumn-winter. Not sure what to invest in? Take a look at the five most popular coats that users are browsing on Pinterest for inspiration…

The Floral Coat

Brighten up your autumnal wardrobe with a floral coat. This statement cover-up will transform your wardrobe staples, or make like Olivia Palermo and pair with clashing prints for a standout look.

The Statement Bomber

The bomber jacket continues to reign supreme for autumn-winter. Statement prints and embroidery transform the jackets for the new season.

The Camel Coat

A true wardrobe hero, you can never go wrong with a camel coat.

The Military Coat

The military coat is enjoying a resurgence for AW16, having been seen on the runways at Burberry, Mulberry and Topshop Unique.

The Crushed Velvet Coat

From dresses and skirts to shoes and boots, velvet is everywhere this season. Make like Alexa Chung and work the luxurious fabric into your winter wardrobe with a crushed velvet coat.