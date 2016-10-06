Beyoncé makes a style statement in all-pink Gucci ensemble

Beyoncé failed to go incognito during an outing in New York on Wednesday. The Flawless singer wowed as she went to visit husband Jay Z's office wearing a head-to-toe Gucci ensemble.

She may have attempted to keep her face shielded from photographers, but there was no mistaking the singer as she stepped out in Manhattan thanks to her colourful outfit.

The focal piece of Beyoncé's designer look was the £1110 pink metallic pleated midi skirt from the brand's Autumn-Winter 2016 collection. The performer styled it with a co-ordinating £950 pink Intarsia Merino wool knit jumper, featuring a butterfly design, and red velvet heels.

Beyoncé was pretty in pink on an outing in New York

With her hair braided into two plaits, Beyoncé added an edge to the look with a brown Gucci cap and matching £590 clutch bag. She draped an embellished pink leather jacket over her shoulders to complete the look.

Beyoncé has been increasingly experimental with her style over the past few weeks, and has worn a number of unexpected looks including styling one of her own tour t-shirts with a black skirt, leather beret and black lipstick.

She has previously spoken out about her love of fashion, and admitted that when she was starting out in Destiny's Child, many designers refused to dress them.

The singer was dressed head-to-toe in Gucci

"When we were starting out in Destiny's Child, high-end labels didn't want to dress four black, country, curvy girls. And we couldn't afford designer dresses and couture," she said at the CFDA Awards, adding that instead they turned to her mum Tina to make their costumes.

"My mother and my uncle Johnny, God bless his soul, designed all of our first costumes and made each piece by hand, individually sewing hundreds of crystals and pearls, putting so much passion and love into every small detail," she said.

"My mother actually designed my wedding dress, my prom dress, my first CFDA Awards dress, my first Grammy dress, the list goes on and on and this to me is the true power and potential of fashion."