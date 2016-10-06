Kim Kardashian postpones make-up event after armed robbery

Kim Kardashian has pulled out of a planned trip to Dubai in the wake of her armed robbery in Paris on Sunday night.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star was due to be hosting a beauty masterclass with her make-up artist Mario Dedivanovic on 14 October, but it has now been postponed.

Mario announced the news on his Instagram account on Wednesday, telling fans: "Dear Dubai Masterclass Attendees, On behalf of myself and Kim Kardashian West, please accept our apologies.

"We are sorry to inform you that due to the recent events, we will be rescheduling the Dubai Masterclass with Kim Kardashian West."

Attendees who had already signed up have been given the opportunity to receive a full refund for the event, or keep their tickets to meet Kim and Mario at a later date.

Kim has hosted a number of make-up masterclasses with Mario over the past 12 months, with the highly sought after tickets selling for $800 each. However she has reportedly decided to scale back her public appearances after being robbed at gunpoint in Paris, with millions of dollars' worth of jewellery being stolen.

"Kim is still upset and things are not even close to being back to normal," a source close to Kim told People. "She has no plans to work in the near future. She just wants to stay home with her kids. She realises that she has lived in a bubble. She could have never imagined being robbed like this. She is now more worried than ever about protecting the kids. She doesn't want to let them out of sight."

The mum-of-two has been staying at her New York apartment since returning to the US on Monday, with family and friends including Jonathan Cheban continuing to visit and support her following the ordeal.

Kim's younger sister Kendall Jenner also pulled out of Paris Fashion Week after the robbery, where she was reportedly set to walk in the Chanel show on Tuesday.