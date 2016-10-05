Sarah Jessica Parker enjoys SATC reunion at Divorce premiere

Sarah Jessica Parker looked incredible as she stepped out for the premiere of her new series Divorce on Tuesday night, wearing a rhinestone-embellished purple Dolce & Gabbana dress.

And two of her former Sex and the City co-stars turned up to support her, leading to a mini reunion on the red carpet.

Cynthia Nixon, who played Miranda in the hit series, and Mario Cantone, who played Anthony, were present to cheer Sarah Jessica on as she celebrated the launch of Divorce.

The former co-stars posed up at the premiere

The three actors posed up on the red carpet, to the delight of present Sex and the City fans!

New series Divorce chronicles the unravelling of a 17-year marriage between Frances (Sarah Jessica) and Robert, played by Thomas Haden Church.

Costume designer Arjun Bhasim, who curated Sarah Jessica’s character’s wardrobe for the show, recently opened up about making a deliberate decision to dress Frances differently to Carrie.





Sex and the City fans were delighted to see 'Carrie' and 'Miranda' together

“[Sex and the City] is amazing. It had a great fashion moment. But it was a while ago and I feel like it’s important for us not to follow in the footsteps of another show and really create a new identity,” he said.

Instead, Frances' wardrobe is about "history and nostalgia", meaning she is often seen in '70s-inspired silhouettes such as loose blouses and wool tights in earthy tones.





Sarah Jessica's husband Matthew Broderick was also in attendance

"I made a decision not to do any high-end fashion stuff. For one thing, it's been done. And I feel like it doesn't really belong in the world of this character at all," he said, explaining that instead of hitting the high street he visited vintage stores for some unique finds.

"I didn't set foot in Bergdorf or Barneys or Saks. We did all the clothes from flea markets, vintage [shopping], eBay and Etsy."