Karl Lagerfeld on Kim Kardashian’s robbery: 'You cannot display your wealth'

Karl Lagerfeld has opened up about his thoughts on Kim Kardashian’s robbery in Paris.

Following his Chanel show at Paris Fashion Week, the creative director spoke to reporters about the shocking incident.

Karl warned Kim about showing her wealth on social media

"It’s a very bad thing for Paris, but I don’t understand why she was in a hotel with no security," said the 83-year-old.

"If you are that famous and you put all your jewellery on the net, you go to hotels where nobody can come near to the room.

"You cannot display your wealth and then be surprised that some people want to share it with you."





Kim spotted arriving back in the US after the incident

Karl appears to be offering Kim a warning, but he also had words of support for the reality TV star.

The designer shared an image of himself with a handwritten note Monday, reading, "Dearest Kim, we are all with you. Love, Karl."

In the robbery, Kim’s £4million ring that she had received from husband Kanye West, plus a box of other jewellery worth around £5million, was stolen.





The masked men stole the £4million ring given to her by her husband Kanye West

The attack was carried out by five masked men disguised as police officers. They broke into the Hotel du Portales, a 19th century town mansion where Kim was based during Paris Fashion Week.

Upon hearing the news, Kim's husband Kanye abruptly let his set at the Meadows Festival in New York on Sunday night. He told the audience that he had to leave because of a "family emergency", and his team later released a statement that read: "Due to a family emergency, Kanye West was forced to end his performance towards the end of his set.