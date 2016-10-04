Sarah Jessica Parker's new TV character dresses nothing like Carrie Bradshaw

Sarah Jessica Parker may not be ruling out a Sex and the City sequel, but for now she is ready to move on to playing another character – and she couldn't be more different to Carrie Bradshaw.

The actress is returning to TV screens in the HBO drama Divorce playing Frances, a mother-of-two who is dealing with a failing marriage and career problems, and there isn't a Manolo heel in sight.

Costume designer Arjun Bhasim, who curated the character's wardrobe for the show, told Fashionista that it was a deliberate decision to dress Frances differently to Carrie.

"[Sex and the City] is amazing. It had a great fashion moment. But it was a while ago and I feel like it's important for us not to follow in the footsteps of another show and really create a new identity," he said.

Instead, Frances' wardrobe is about "history and nostalgia", meaning she is often seen in '70s-inspired silhouettes such as loose blouses and wool tights in earthy tones.

"I made a decision not to do any high-end fashion stuff. For one thing, it's been done. And I feel like it doesn't really belong in the world of this character at all," he said, explaining that instead of hitting the high street he visited vintage stores for some unique finds.

"I didn't set foot in Bergdorf or Barneys or Saks. We did all the clothes from flea markets, vintage [shopping], eBay and Etsy."

Sarah has previously opened up about how her character differs to Carrie, and revealed why she was compelled to not only star in the drama but also work as an executive producer during the Television Critics Association's press tour in August.

"Frances was her own person. From the moment I read the pilot, she was so distinct from not only Carrie, but any character I've ever played," Sarah said. "I don't think that we actually talked about trying to make her different. This story is different. I was always interested in the story of marriage.

"That's how it all started. By virtue of just that interest alone, it was automatically different."