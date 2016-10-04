She's the British-born model and actress who has wowed the fashion world with her eclectic style. Now, Suki Waterhouse talks to HELLO! Fashion Monthly about famous childhood friends, her love of kickboxing and the pressures of being in the public eye.

First scouted at the age of 16, the blonde beauty has gone on to conquer the fashion world modelling for brands Burberry, Tommy Hilfiger and H&M. Now currently the face of New Look's AW campaign, the 24-year-old is making her mark in the world of film gaining roles in movies Love, Rosie, Insurgent, the dystopian love story The Bad Batch and upcoming romantic drama The Girl Who Invented Kissing.

Suki Waterhouse talked to HFM about her friendship with fellow models Georgia and Cara

In an exclusive interview with HFM, Suki opens up about her close friendships with Georgia May Jagger and Cara Delevingne. "I went to school with Georgia [May Jagger] and she's become really wise. I'm really lucky because I've known her since I was 11 and we all do the same thing, and Cara [Delevingne] too.

"I knew them before any of this [fame] stuff happened. I can't imagine what it would be like if none of my friends was in the same situation as me. I've realised it's really extraordinary."

The model said she is glad she knew Cara and Georgia before they all became famous

The young model, who is now a muse for millennials thanks to her girly grunge aesthetic, has always been unique in her style. "I had a really strange fashion sense growing up. I was always a bit off beat, so never wanted to be this 'cookie-cutter' model, but in the end that helped me get some jobs because I was a little different."

When she's not strutting on the catwalk or starring in a Hollywood blockbuster, Suki enjoys her downtime. "I like taking really long baths with candles, incense and a good podcast. I really like This American Life and Women Of The Hour with Lena Dunham – it makes me cry as there's some really sad stuff."

The full interview appears in the November issue of Hello! Fashion Monthly