Kendall Jenner quits Paris Fashion Week following Kim Kardashian's robbery ordeal

Kendall Jenner has cut her Paris Fashion Week run short after her sister Kim Kardashian was robbed at gunpoint. The 20-year-old was seen leaving the city on a private jet on Monday, shortly after Kim headed home on a separate plane.

Attempting to keep a low profile, Kendall left the George V hotel by a side door exit, and shielded her face with a cream knitted hat as she boarded her flight.

Kendall Jenner walked in the Givenchy show on Sunday

The model had only arrived in Paris on Saturday, and made her first – and only – fashion week appearance in the Givenchy show the following day, while her proud family and best friend Gigi Hadid watched on.

It was widely speculated that Kendall would star in the Chanel show on Tuesday, as she has walked in the brand's last nine shows including the haute couture presentations. However it appears Kendall is putting family first following Kim's terrifying ordeal.

Kendall rushed to be by her sister's side after learning that Kim had been robbed at gunpoint during the early hours of Monday morning. She had been partying with her older sister Kourtney Kardashian and a group of friends including Hailey Baldwin, but they quickly rushed to the No Address hotel to comfort Kim when they received the news.

The model has left Paris to comfort her sister following the ordeal

Kim is said to be "badly shaken but physically unharmed" after the incident, during which millions of dollars' worth of jewellery was reportedly stolen by masked men dressed as police officers. Her children North, three, and nine-month-old Saint are not believed to have been in the room at the time.

Upon hearing the news, Kim's husband Kanye West abruptly left his set at the Meadows Festival in New York on Sunday night. He told the audience that he had to leave because of a "family emergency", and his team later released a statement that read: "Due to a family emergency, Kanye West was forced to end his performance towards the end of his set.

"We appreciate the great show he put on for fans to close the inaugural Meadows Festival. Our thoughts are with West and his family."