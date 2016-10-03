Victoria Beckham talks balancing family with her fashion career

Victoria Beckham has admitted she sometimes feels guilty about missing time with her children due to her busy career. The fashion designer opened up about balancing family and work life in a candid interview with Claudia Winkleman for The Sunday Times.

With her four children – Brooklyn, 17, Romeo, 14, Cruz, 11 and Harper, five – to look after, Victoria confides she sometimes feels like she's "being pulled in four different directions", which can prove challenging when she also has her work and marriage to David Beckham to think about too.

Victoria Beckham has admitted she can find it difficult to balance both her career and family life

"I think that the kids get harder as they get older. The most important thing is to make sure that each child gets the individual attention that they need," she said, adding: "But you're right: I can never go to bed early because Brooklyn is always up and that's when I get to see him, and then you've got Harper who is up super early.

"So I do feel that I'm being pulled in four different directions with the children. And then I have David and work, too. The truth is, it is hard. You feel guilty if you're missing something with the children."

The fashion designer has four children with her husband David Beckham

Victoria continued: "If I'm away on holiday or away for the weekend, I hide in the loo or a cupboard because someone at work is emailing me and they need answers to something, and I feel I have to hide those things because I don’t want to impinge on the family."

However Victoria wouldn't have it any other way, and she says she is proud of her success – although she doesn't celebrate it enough.

"I don't do that as much as I should. The only person I am constantly trying to prove anything to is myself. I do feel the pressure and I'm enjoying the journey, if you like. But I do feel like I have to constantly prove myself," Victoria admitted. "It was interesting because I don't think that David, or my parents, or my children ever really understood what I did. It wasn't until they came to the show that they realised Mummy actually has a proper job."