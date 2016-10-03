Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik make loved-up Paris Fashion Week appearance

She may not have been walking the runway, but Gigi Hadid still managed to steal the show at the Givenchy presentation at Paris Fashion Week on Sunday. The model was reunited with her boyfriend Zayn Malik at the show, with the pair making a loved-up appearance together on the front row.

Gigi and Zayn arrived hand-in-hand and put on an affectionate display in front of the cameras, seemingly unable to keep their eyes off each other.

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik sat front row at the Givenchy show

The model glammed up for her night off from work in a pink patterned high-necked top paired with a white denim skirt and a jacket tied around her waist. Gigi completed the look with tan knee-high boots and wore her hair slicked back off her face.

It was the couple's first high profile outing since they sat front row at the Versus Versace show at London Fashion Week in September. They have been forced to spend a couple of weeks apart due to Gigi's gruelling schedule throughout fashion month, but certainly made the most of her night off.

The couple put on an affectionate display as they were reunited in Paris

Gigi and Zayn were supporting her best friend Kendall Jenner as she walked in the show, which was designed by close family friend Ricardo Tisci.

Naturally Kendall's proud family were also at the Givenchy show, with Kourtney and Kim Kardashian both looking glamorous as they joined their mum Kris Jenner on the front row.

Kris Jenner and Kim Kardashian also attended the show

However their night took a turn for the worse when Kim was later held at gunpoint in her Paris hotel room by masked men dressed as police officers. The reality TV star was "badly shaken but physically unharmed" after the incident, during which millions of dollars' worth of jewellery was reportedly stolen.

The incident came just four days after Kim was rushed by a man while getting out of her vehicle, prompting her security team to intervene. Vitalii Sediuk, a self-described entertainment Hollywood reporter from the Ukraine, had earlier attempted to grab model Gigi Hadid in Milan. "My security (Pascal Duvier) is a G," Kim tweeted after the event.