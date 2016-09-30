Kourtney and Kim Kardashian twin in gold Balmain outfits at Paris Fashion Week party

It was Kourtney and Kim Kardashian's time to shine as they hit Paris Fashion Week on Thursday. The siblings donned dazzling metallic outfits straight off the Balmain SS17 runway to attend the designer's after party with Kim's husband Kanye West.

The trio were mobbed by fans and paparazzi as they arrived at the bash, but Kim blocked out the camera flashes with a pair of mirrored shades and pulled her sleek tresses over her shoulders.

Kourtney and Kim Kardashian dazzled in co-ordinating Balmain outfits

The mum-of-two wowed in a gold and silver chainmail draped dress that had been seen on the catwalk only a few hours before. She accessorised with a pair of Perspex heels from Kanye's collection and finished the look with a slick of nude lipstick.

Meanwhile Kourtney bared her enviably toned abs in a daring silver bra top with a dip hem gold skirt that co-ordinated with Kim's dazzling dress. Adding strappy black heels, gold cuffs and a sleek ponytail, it was a bold and beautiful look from the 37-year-old.

The siblings wore looks straight off the runway for the Balmain after party

Kim and Kourtney's outfits caught the attention of their younger sister Khloé, who shared a photo of her siblings posing together before they headed out, simply adding the caption: "Goals!!!"

The outing followed the reality stars' appearance on the front row at the Balmain show earlier in the day, where they sat along their mum Kris Jenner and her boyfriend Corey Gamble.

Kim and Kourtney had attended the show together earlier in the day

The family are close friends with the brand's creative director Olivier Rousteing, and both Kim and Kanye star in the label's AW16 campaign wearing the outfits that saw them steal the best dressed crown at the Met Gala in May.

The couple previously modelled in the spring 2015 campaign together, while Kendall and Kylie Jenner have also starred in Balmain campaigns.