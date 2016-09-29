The Duchess of Cambridge, née Kate Middleton, has been receiving praise from the fashion world for her sartorial choices during her Canada visit so far.

And day six of the tour was just as impressive, with the royal stepping out in a cream See by Chloé dress.



The lace creation features zigzag detailing and a slight pleat in the skirt. Kate customised the original design by adding a cream waist to cinch in the waist.

She topped off the look with her trusty Monsoon nude Fleur wedges and her hair in a chic half-up style.



It's the latest in a long line of sartorial hits for the royal. She has worn dresses by Dolce & Gabbana, Alexander McQueen and Preen by Thornton Bregazzi – to resounding critical acclaim.

Kate was taking her children George, three, and one-year-old Charlotte to a play date at Government House in Victoria, where the family have been based.



A group of military families were invited to join the royal youngsters on their playdate.



George was sporting a blue jumper with maroon shorts and knee-high socks. Charlotte, meanwhile, wore an adorable blue dress under a royal blue cardigan.