Rosie Huntington-Whiteley channels a laidback look in UGG boots

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley is known for her effortlessly chic style, often stepping out in heels whether she's off-duty or on the red carpet. But the model switched up her signature look on Wednesday as she wore classic UGG boots for a promotional event in Shanghai.

The 29-year-old, who is the brand's first ever women's ambassador, styled the chestnut colour boots in an unexpected way – dressing them up with black leather leggings and a floral off-the-shoulder top.

CLICK TO VIEW GALLERY

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley stepped out in UGG boots in Instagram

The British beauty wore her blonde tresses in loose waves and complemented the look with natural make-up and a slick of pink lipstick.

Rosie is the face of UGG's autumn-winter collection, and highlighted how versatile the iconic boots are in the campaign images, in which she can be seen wearing the footwear with five different all-black ensembles.

"I've always loved the soft and luxurious feel of UGG," she said in a statement to coincide with the campaign.

The model is the face of the brand's autumn-winter campaign

"I am honoured to be the ambassador for a brand that fits so effortlessly into my lifestyle. No matter where I am, UGG always makes me feel at home."

Rosie will be featured throughout the Autumn/Winter campaign comprised of five digital video and still shoots that highlight the how to work UGG into your wardrobe.

Set against the backdrop of the brand's home and roots in California, the campaign was directed by LA-native, famed photographer and artist Cass Bird.

Rosie said she is "honoured" to be the ambassador for UGG boots

"The fall campaign showcases there's more to UGG than just our iconic Classic Boot," says Nicks Ericsson, UGG Marketing Director, Women's.

"Rosie personifies the spirit of the brand perfectly with her warm personality and globally renowned, effortless style. It is a true pleasure working with her and we're thrilled to have her as our first Global Women’s Ambassador."