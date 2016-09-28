The Duchess of Cambridge, neé Kate Middleton, kicked off day five of the royal tour with another striking sartorial display.



The royal was resplendent in a red, pleated coat by CH Carolina Herrera, a Venezuelan-American brand.

Kate kept her hair simple, pulled back into a chic French twist, and sported a pair of purple block heels.

Kate looked stunning in what's thought to be a bespoke Carolina Herrera dress

It's the latest in a series of fashion-forward outfits for the Duchess. The previous day, she wore a custom-made, emerald green Dolce & Gabbana dress.

While the day before, she dazzled at a glitzy bash in a red Preen gown with an asymmetrical neckline.

The royal topped off the look with a simple yet chic French twist

On Wednesday, Kate and her husband Prince William were visiting the MacBride Museum of Yukon History before they enjoyed a stroll through downtown Whitehorse, where a street festival was underway.

She wore a pair of purple block heels

Yukon's Department of Education brought hundreds of schoolchildren into the city's downtown to see the royals, from 15 different schools.

Following the festivities, the royal couple will take a trip around the picturesque town of Carcross before meeting young locals who work at Montana Moutain.