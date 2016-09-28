Lady in red! Kate is elegant in scarlet coat dress

The Duchess of Cambridge, neé Kate Middleton, kicked off day five of the royal tour with another striking sartorial display.

The royal was resplendent in a red, pleated coat by CH Carolina Herrera, a Venezuelan-American brand.

Kate kept her hair simple, pulled back into a chic French twist, and sported a pair of purple block heels.

CLICK TO VIEW FULL GALLERY

a-a-kate-1a

Kate looked stunning in what's thought to be a bespoke Carolina Herrera dress

It's the latest in a series of fashion-forward outfits for the Duchess. The previous day, she wore a custom-made, emerald green Dolce & Gabbana dress.

While the day before, she dazzled at a glitzy bash in a red Preen gown with an asymmetrical neckline.

a-a-kate-2a

The royal topped off the look with a simple yet chic French twist

On Wednesday, Kate and her husband Prince William were visiting the MacBride Museum of Yukon History before they enjoyed a stroll through downtown Whitehorse, where a street festival was underway.

a-a-kate-3a

She wore a pair of purple block heels

Yukon's Department of Education brought hundreds of schoolchildren into the city's downtown to see the royals, from 15 different schools.

Following the festivities, the royal couple will take a trip around the picturesque town of Carcross before meeting young locals who work at Montana Moutain.

What do you think?

These are the opinions of our visitors, not hellomagazine.com You are not allowed to post comments that are libellous or unlawful We reserve the right to remove comments that we consider off topic Please keep to the subject Please try to write without spelling errors. Before posting a message please check it is correct: comments with no mistakes are more likely to be published. Please do not publish messages written entirely in capital letters.




To send the comment, please type the text from the image below