The Duchess of Cambridge, née Kate Middleton, dazzled as she stepped out for a glitzy bash in Canada on Monday night, rocking a stunning red Preen gown.

And it looks like the dress is a popular choice among the A-listers – that same day, actress Emmy Rossum was spotted wearing the creation.

Emmy looked lovely in the red Preen gown





The 30-year-old wore the gown for her bridal shower, and posted several pictures of herself from the day.



Emmy wore her hair in a similar chic style to the Duchess, rocking a sleek ponytail while Kate wore a low chignon.

Kate paired hers with red suede accessories





The Shameless star finished off her look with barely there nude sandals, in contrast to Kate's red suede stilettos.



The beautiful gown, which is the British brand’s Finella Midi Dress, has a price tag of £1000.

Emmy was celebrating her bachelorette party





It's not the first time Kate has been spotted in the same dress as another star – during her tour of India and Bhutan, Kate wore an embellished Tory Burch gown that Drew Barrymore sported the same day.