The £475 boots Kate has worn for more than a decade

The Duchess of Cambridge, née Kate Middleton, is often praised for recycling and restyling her tried-and-tested pieces for high profile events. But there is one item in particular the Duchess appears to be particularly fond of – her Penelope Chilvers boots.

The Duchess wore the £475 boots for her visit to Bella Bella on Monday during her royal tour of Canada. Kate worked a casual cool vibe to arrive at the Great Bear Rainforest, styling the brown tasselled boots with Zara jeans and a Holland & Holland jacket.

Kate wore her trusty Penelope Chilvers boots in Canada on Monday

But it is far from the first time she has been seen wearing the vegetable-dyed leather riding boots. In fact, Kate was first spotted in the footwear during a visit to Blenheim Palace in 2004 – some seven years before she married Prince William and became a member of the royal family.

The Duchess also wore the riding boots during her royal tour of India and Bhutan

She has worn the timeless boots on several occasions in the years that have followed, including for the Festival of British Eventing in 2005 and for a trek in Bhutan during her royal tour in March 2016.

Kate has impressed with her impeccable style during the Canadian royal tour to date. The 34-year-old has worn both high street and high end designs throughout the tour, including a striking £1,000 Preen dress for a reception at Government House in Victoria on Monday evening.

Kate stepped out in the same boots in 2005

The thoughtful Duchess has continued to pay tribute to her hosts with a number of sartorial touches including wearing the Queen’s maple leaf brooch and outfits in the Canadian colours of red and white.