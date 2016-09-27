Tom Hiddleston lands a Gucci campaign

Tom Hiddleston is bouncing back from his split with Taylor Swift by being revealed as the face of Gucci’s latest campaign.

The Night Manager actor stars in the campaign for the brand’s Cruise 2017 campaign along with some gorgeous co-stars – three Afghan hounds.

Tom Hiddleston stars in the new Gucci Cruise campaign

Tom looks suave as ever in the campaign images, which were shot by photographer Glen Luchford in an ornate mansion owned by late American artist Tony Duquette.

In one shot the 35-year-old is seen reclining on a green sofa wearing a three-piece Gucci suit, while in another snap Tom strokes one of the adorable dogs while gazing off into the distance.

The high profile campaign comes just weeks after Tom reportedly missed the opportunity to become the face of the new Armani collection due to his relationship with Taylor Swift.

The actor is joined by three Afghan hounds in the campaign

Tom was reportedly shortlisted to take over the role from Taylor’s ex, Calvin Harris, but a source revealed that the brand didn’t want to be associated with the publicity surrounding their relationship.

The couple have since parted ways, with a source close to Taylor and Tom telling People that their split was “amicable”.

Now that they have split, the English actor is reportedly "embarrassed that the relationship fizzled out".

Tom is focusing on his career following his split from Taylor Swift

"It was an intense start," an insider told Us Weekly of their whirlwind romance. "No one can keep that kind of momentum going.

"They get along great and will remain friends, but they just don't see it working romantically right now."