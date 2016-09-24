Prince George and Princess Charlotte make adorable arrival in Canada

All eyes were on Prince George and Princess Charlotte as they arrived in Canada for their royal tour on Saturday. The siblings looked adorable as they touched down at Victoria Airport in British Columbia with their parents the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, née Kate Middleton.

Royal fans were amazed by how much Princess Charlotte had grown up since she was last seen at Trooping the Colour in June. The one-year-old wore a pretty blue floral dress with navy shoes and a matching hair bow for her first ever royal tour, and waved as she exited the plane in her mother's arms.

CLICK TO VIEW GALLERY

George and Charlotte looked adorable as they arrived in Canada

Meanwhile Prince George looked cute in a Pepa & Co blue long-sleeved jumper with a checked shirt and navy blue shorts, retailing at £39 and £36 respectively. The jumper, which retails for £42, is still available online, although George's £39 shirt has already sold out.

Together the duo almost stole the attention from their stylish mother, who gave a sartorial nod to their hosts in a Jenny Packham dress accessorised with a maple leaf brooch owned by the Queen.

Prince George waved to the crowd as he arrived in Canada

The royals were greeted by Canadian dignitaries and whisked off to Government House where they will be based throughout the tour. William and Kate left George and Charlotte in the care of their Spanish nanny Maria Teresa Turrion Borrallo while they attended their first engagement, an official ceremonial welcome at British Columbia Parliament Buildings.

The couple paid their respects at Victoria's Cenotaph and unveiled a new plaque paying tribute to the veterans of Canada's involvement in the Afghanistan conflict.

The official welcome to Canada then got underway, featuring an honour guard and speeches, while members of the public looked on.

William and Kate then returned to Government House where they had meetings with senior Canadian leaders before retiring for the night.

While the royal couple will be carrying out some 30 engagements during their week-long tour, it is thought George and Charlotte will only be joining them for one event – a children's party on Thursday 29 September.

Stay tuned to HELLO! online for the best and most comprehensive coverage as our royal reporter Emily Nash joins the Cambridge family on this historic tour.