The Duchess of Cambridge, née Kate Middleton, set the bar high for her royal tour outfits after arriving in Canada wearing a chic blue pencil dress from Jenny Packham, one of her favourite designers.

Kate gave a sartorial nod to her hosts by adding a maple leaf brooch to the dress which is owned by the Queen and was previously worn by the Queen Mother on a royal tour of Canada in 1939.

CLICK TO VIEW GALLERY

The Duchess of Cambridge made a stylish arrival in Canada

The Duchess completed the look with her signature nude L.K. Bennett court shoes and a hat from Lock & Co, with her brunette hair tied back into a low chignon.

Despite the long flight, Kate looked fresh-faced and glowing as she stepped off the plane at Victoria Airport in British Columbia with her daughter Princess Charlotte in her arms. She was joined by her husband Prince William, who held hands with their son Prince George as they exited their flight.

The trip marks one-year-old Charlotte's first official tour abroad, and she looked pretty as ever for the occasion in a blue floral dress with navy blue shoes and a co-ordinating bow in her hair.

Kate looked fresh-faced as she stepped off the flight at Victoria Airport

Meanwhile her older brother George, who previously accompanied his parents on a trip to Australia and New Zealand in 2014, wore a blue long-sleeved jumper over a checked shirt and navy blue shorts.

The royals were greeted by Canadian dignitaries and whisked off to Government House where they will be based throughout the tour. William and Kate left George and Charlotte in the care of their Spanish nanny Maria Teresa Turrion Borrallo while they attended their first engagement, an official ceremonial welcome at British Columbia Parliament Buildings.

The Duchess wore a hat from Lock & Co

The couple paid their respects at Victoria's Cenotaph and unveiled a new plaque paying tribute to the veterans of Canada's involvement in the Afghanistan conflict.

The official welcome to Canada then got underway, featuring an honour guard and speeches, while members of the public looked on.

William and Kate then returned to Government House where had meetings with senior Canadian leaders before retiring for the night.

Stay tuned to HELLO! online for the best and most comprehensive coverage as our royal reporter Emily Nash joins the Cambridge family on this historic tour.