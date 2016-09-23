London Fashion Week in numbers

London Fashion Week has been and gone for another season, but it certainly made an impression! In just five days the event generated over 1.22 million Instagram posts and over £269million in revenue, according to new figures gathered by Stylight.

The SS17 shows will be remembered for making catwalk fashion more accessible than ever before, with some 118 'See Now, Buy Now' looks featured during London Fashion Week from the likes of Burberry and Topshop Unique, amongst others.

CLICK TO VIEW GALLERY

London Fashion Week made over £269million in revenue

Many of Topshop's fresh-off-the-runway items have since sold out, thanks in part to the popularity of the show, which saw the likes of Olivia Palermo, Ellie Goulding and Lottie Moss all sit in the front row.

The collection made an impression on social media too, with 15,604 Instagram posts shared using the #TopshopUnique.

Other shows to make an impact included Charlotte Olympia, which featured 14 inflatable bananas, and Christopher Kane, where a surprising 26 pairs of Crocs were spotted.

Over 15,000 Instagram posts were shared about the Topshop Unique show

See more of the key London Fashion Week stats and figures below:

- £269M LFW has generated in revenue

- 14 Inflatable Bananas popped up at the Charlotte Olympia show

- 27 Nationalities were represented at the BOF500 dinner

- 118 See Now, Buy Now looks were available from the runway

- 10.4KM - The distance driven between all shows during LFW

- #LFW has over 1.22M Instagram Posts

- 15,604 Instagram posts with the #topshopunique