Hair stylist Adam Reed Talks LFW hair trends & his ultimate fashion icons

#HFMFashionSpin

This London Fashion Week, HELLO! Fashion Monthly has partnered with Land Rover to produce a series of videos featuring lots of our high-profile friends of the brand - we'll be chatting to designers, make-up and hair artists, models, agents, DJs and FROW regulars as we drive from show to show! Keep up to date with the hashtag #HFMFashionSpin for the latest updates.

L'Oreal Professional Ambassador and co-founder of hair salon Percy & Reed, Adam Reed is one of the top hair stylists at London Fashion Week. Watch the video to hear about the latest fresh hair trend and how to achieve it. Plus find out his biggest hair and fashion icons - one of which you may not expect!