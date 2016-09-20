#HFMFashionSpin



This London Fashion Week, HELLO! Fashion Monthly has partnered with Land Rover to produce a series of videos featuring lots of our high-profile friends of the brand - we'll be chatting to designers, make-up and hair artists, models, agents, DJs and FROW regulars as we drive from show to show! Keep up to date with the hashtag #HFMFashionSpin for the latest updates.

Fashion blogger Kelly Eastwood, of The London Chatter, discusses the influence of bloggers in the fashion industry, her favourite designer Matthew Williamson, her love for the British high street and how Zara is her go to high street store right now.