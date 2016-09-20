Stardust actress Olivia Grant talks favourite British designers & scorpion bites for #HFMFashionSpin

#HFMFashionSpin

This London Fashion Week, HELLO! Fashion Monthly has partnered with Land Rover to produce a series of videos featuring lots of our high-profile friends of the brand - we'll be chatting to designers, make-up and hair artists, models, agents, DJs and FROW regulars as we drive from show to show! Keep up to date with the hashtag #HFMFashionSpin for the latest updates.

Stardust actress Olivia Grant tells us her favourite British fashion designers, why she loved Julien Macdonald's sparkles and how Jasper Conran's LFW SS17 show seemed different this year. The Indian Summers star also speaks about getting stung by a scorpion at dinner and why she prefers quirky London to Parisian chic.