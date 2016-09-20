Fleur de Force talks top beauty hacks and selfie tips with HFM

#HFMFashionSpin

This London Fashion Week, HELLO! Fashion Monthly has partnered with Land Rover to produce a series of videos featuring lots of our high-profile friends of the brand - we'll be chatting to designers, make-up and hair artists, models, agents, DJs and FROW regulars as we drive from show to show! Keep up to date with the hashtag #HFMFashionSpin for the latest updates.

We caught up with YouTube star and beauty sensation Fleur de Force, who dished her top three beauty hacks - including how to get rid of fake tan hands! - and her expert selfie tips... You're welcome!