Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik enjoy date night at London Fashion Week

They’re one of the world’s most famous young couples, so it’s no surprise Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik turned heads as they arrived at London Fashion Week on Saturday.



The duo put on an affectionate display at the Versus Versace show, where they were front row to watch Gigi’s sister Bella walk the runway.

CLICK TO VIEW FULL GALLERY

Zayn and Gigi put on an affectionate display at the Versus Versace show





Arriving hand-in-hand to the event, Gigi and Zayn snuggled up on the FROW – to the delight of many onlookers!



Gigi looked stunning in a casual ensemble – she wore a more chic version of a tracksuit, featuring a crop top and quilted bottoms.

The pair were stylish as ever in coordinating ensembles





The model kept her hair in loose waves and wore a bronze smokey eye in keeping with the grungy vibe on the Versus Versace catwalk.



Gigi starred in Versace’s latest campaign and has a good relationship with Donatella Versace, so it’s no surprise the 21-year-old attended the brand’s diffusion line show.

The duo were supporting Gigi's sister Bella, who was walking in the show





There were other big names at the presentation, too – Empire’s Serayah, Jourdan Dunn, Winnie Harlow and Immy Waterhouse were all present to cast a discerning eye over the brand’s new wares.



Gigi and Zayn’s relationship seems to be going from strength to strength, with Gigi opening up about her boyfriend in a recent interview.

Other big names at the show were Anna Hart, Jourdan Dunn and Winnie Harlow





When asked what attracted her most to Zayn, Gigi told ES magazine: “I would say his brain. For the first time, we are both in a relationship where we have very similar interests outside of work and that is really important.



“We cook a lot together and do art together and we’re each other’s best friends. We both feel we can talk about anything and learn a lot from one another.”



Zayn and Gigi have been dating since November, with the model reportedly moving in with him in July.