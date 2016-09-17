'We have the best street style in the world!': HFM chats to accessories designer Charlotte Simone

#HFMFashionSpin



This London Fashion Week, HELLO! Fashion Monthly has partnered with Land Rover to produce a series of videos featuring lots of our high-profile friends of the brand - we'll be chatting to designers, make-up and hair artists, models, agents, DJs and FROW regulars as we drive from show to show! Keep up to date with the hashtag #HFMFashionSpin for the latest updates.



Today we caught up with accessories designer Charlotte Simone. Known for her popsicle scarves, the Londoner is looking out for her distinctive accessories on the streets of London - where, she says, has the best street style in the world...