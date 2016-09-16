Julien Macdonald talks LFW and Beyoncé on #HFMFashionSpin

#HFMFashionSpin

This London Fashion Week, HELLO! Fashion Monthly has partnered with Land Rover to produce a series of videos featuring lots of our high-profile friends of the brand - we'll be chatting to designers, make-up and hair artists, models, agents, DJs and FROW regulars as we drive from show to show! Keep up to date with the hashtag #HFMFashionSpin for the latest updates...

Our first video features A-list designer Julien Macdonald, who opens up about getting a phonecall from Beyoncé (yes, you read that right), why the body is the new fashion accessory and what we can expect from his LFW show... Enjoy!