Kate dazzles in Altuzarra dress on back to school royal visit

The Duchess of Cambridge looked bright and summery despite the rainy weather as she stepped out to visit a school for the Heads Together campaign in Harlow, Essex on Friday. Kate was dressed for warm weather in a new sky blue dress with black and white polka dots from Altuzarra – a label she has never worn before.

The 34-year-old accessorised the pretty button-down dress, which retails at £1,728, with a pair of pale pink heels and a matching clutch bag. Her long brunette hair was styled in her signature bouncy blow dry, and the Duchess kept her jewellery simple with a silver necklace, drop diamond earrings and her beautiful engagement ring.

CLICK TO VIEW GALLERY

Kate for Altuzarra for the first time

Prince William and Kate visited Stewards Academy to learn more about the pressures facing young people as part of their Heads Together campaign, which aims to aid mental health in young people. On her way into the school, Kate accepted a bunch of yellow roses and she and the Prince spoke to two students, asking them about their badges.

The couple then waved at the cheering crowd before going inside where they joined in on a class, laughing as the students greeted them in unison, saying: "good morning Your Royal Highnesses, and guests," before taking their seats.

Kate took a visit to a school in Essex for the Heads Together campaign

The second-in-line to the throne recently wrote a blog post for the Heads Together campaign ahead of their trip to the school, revealing his hopes that Prince George and Princess Charlotte feel supported academically and emotionally at school, writing: "The truth is, for many young people, changing schools or starting a new academic year is really difficult to deal with.

"Catherine and I have young children who will be going through this themselves in a short period of time, and like all parents we will want to make sure that our children are not just able to achieve their academic potential at school but are also happy and emotionally supported."