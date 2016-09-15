Stylish Sophie: A look at Canada's First Lady's wardrobe ahead of Kate's tour

Fashion fans are already speculating over which outfits the Duchess of Cambridge, née Kate Middleton, will be packing for her tour of Canada.

But we can also expect some stylish ensembles from Canada's First Lady Sophie Trudeau as she carries out official engagements with Kate.

Making a dramatic entrance in this stunning Mikael D gown

Often dubbed the 'Kate Middleton of Canada', Sophie is feted for a sartorial sense which has huge influence on the Canadian market – her fashion choices are scooped up almost as soon as they make their debut.

We take a look at the stunning 41-year-old's wardrobe, which is packed with an array of colour, cuts and patterns, as well as a mix of brands from home and abroad... Chosen together with her stylist Jessica Mulroney, her outfits are all perfect for the prime minister's wife.

Ms Trudea wore Toronto designer Lucian Matis for a state dinner at the White House