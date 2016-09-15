It's every model's nightmare, falling over on the catwalk during a fashion show.

But Bella Hadid showed professionalism and grace as she composed herself after taking a tumble on the runway at New York Fashion Week.

Bella took a tumble in her six-inch platform heels

The sister of Gigi Hadid lost her balance while walking in the Michael Kors' Spring/Summer 2017 show, struggling in her six-inch platform heels.

After recovering, and flashing the audience a grin to show she hadn't hurt herself, Bella stood up and powered on with the show.

The star picked herself straight back up again and continued with the show

Also on the runway with Bella was Kendall Jenner, Joan Smalls and Romee Strijd.

And the front row was equally star-studded – British beauties Emily Blunt and Sienna Miller were in attendance.

Bella is the younger sister of Gigi Hadid

After the show, Bella took to Instagram to share a video of her working the Michael Kors runway. "Michael Kors today <3 Thank you so much for having me in the show," she wrote, before giving a nod to her tumble: "Seconds before!".

She also shared a picture of her injury with her fans on Snapchat, posting a picture of the graze on her ankle. "Fashion Week," she wrote.

Sienna Miller and Emily Blunt attended the show

Bella didn't let the fall get to her, and she went straight from Michael Kors to an Anna Sui show with her sister Gigi.

While the model may be embarrassed about the trip, it's certainly not the first time it's happened – Queen of the runway Naomi Campbell famously tripped while walking for Vivienne Westwood in Paris in 1993.