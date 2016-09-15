David Beckham and Kevin Hart have starred together in their latest advert for H&M's Modern Essentials Selected by David Beckham range. The ad, titled The Road Trip feat. David and Kevin Hart, sees the pair finding themselves in trouble as they make their way to Vegas to promote the retired footballer's 'new musical,' I, Beckham.

In the short video, which shows the pair wearing H&M's Autumn range, Kevin shouts: "Vegas here we come!" before explaining why they are on their way, saying: "Those Vegas money men are going to eat up the idea of musical David" as the pair laugh together.

The famous pair are the stars of H&M's new campaign

David then shows off his acting chops, asking Kevin: "You can sing, right?" before the American actor begins to sing Just the Two of Us before the 31-year-old tells him his singing is "painful."

In their adventures, the pair are pulled over by police, with David accusing Kevin of driving the bus, and lose it all together after Kevin forgets to apply to handbrake, leading the pair to admit that they are lost in the conclusion of the funny short film.

David has worked with H&M for several years now

The full short film is due to be released on 26 September, and fans have already praised the hilarious clip, with one writing: "Like a cute panda video with ribbed knitwear; could be just what your Thursday needs," while another complimented David's handsome looks, writing: "David Beckham looks sooo good with age."

David recently ventured to New York City with his eldest son Brooklyn to support Victoria's SS17 fashion show, and shared a snap of the runway, writing: "Very proud of my wife and another successful morning in NYC."

The couple regularly take to social media to support each other, and the former Spice Girls band member recently shared a snap of their wedding day on their anniversary, writing: "I feel so loved and truly blessed. My best friend,my love.The kindest man who inspires me every day. Happy Anniversary to the best husband and daddy in the world!! EVER!"