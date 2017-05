Ted Baker has produced a witty short film called Mission Impeccable. Produced by Guy Ritchie, the short is a story of 1950s espionage.

Styled to precision, it follows the story of T.E.D, leader of his eponymous agency, deploying some of his best spies to 'prevent a couture catastrophe' at the hands of a villain called The Needle.

The film is entirely shoppable and lots of fun – give it a watch!