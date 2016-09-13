Victoria Beckham is glam in bright orange dress after NYFW show

Victoria Beckham had a busy weekend. After finalising her new collection, she showed at New York Fashion Week to critical acclaim and enjoyed a night out afterwards to celebrate her success.

But the fashion designer was back on top form as she stepped out in the Big Apple on Monday, rocking a bright orange dress and her signature stilettos.

Victoria was a ray of sunshine in the dazzling dress

The dress was, naturally, from her new collection. Victoria topped off her look with oversized sunglasses – a longtime favourite accessory of the star – and kept her shoulder-length hair in loose waves.

The 42-year-old was heading to Late Night with Seth Meyers. Appearing on the chat show, she opened up about her daughter Harper and the five-year-old's interest in fashion and beauty.

The designer unveiled her new collection to critical acclaim

"[She] loves to play with make-up and has been able to run in a pair of heels for a very long time. I'm so proud," she joked.

Victoria also talked about youngest son Cruz's musical abilities, after host Seth played the audience a recent video of the 11-year-old performing the Anna Kendrick track Cups.

"He's so musical," she said. "We didn't even realise he could sing. He's always the one that plays football, and he was just sitting in the back of the car one day, and he was singing, and I was like, 'Wow, you can really sing!' And then he picked up his cups, and off he went!"