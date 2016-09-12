Alexa Chung confirms second M&S collaboration

Fans of Alexa Chung's collaboration with Marks & Spencer will be pleased to hear that she has teamed up with the high street store to create another collection.

Called Winter Archive by Alexa, the 27-piece range was once again inspired by Marks & Spencer's archive and will launch in stores and online in November.

Alexa Chung has curated another collection with Marks & Spencer

Speaking about her latest designs, Alexa said: "For this second collection I wanted to focus on a more luxe eveningwear vibe to lead us into the winter party season and was thrilled to once again discover an abundance of inspiration within the Marks & Spencer archive.

The new collection follows on from the success of Alexa's first collaboration with the brand, which proved an instant hit when it was released in April 2016.

Alexa also revealed in July that she is launching her own eponymous fashion line in 2017. The style icon will act as creative director at the label, which will feature a ready-to-wear collection of daywear, denim, eveningwear, jewellery and shoes.

The fashion icon launched her first collaboration with the brand in April

Speaking exclusively to Business of Fashion, Alexa opened up about her decision to launch her own fashion line. "I feel as though I'm kind of prepared to do it now,"she said. "If it had been any time sooner than this, I either wouldn't be responsible enough or have been able to take on this kind of feat."

The 32-year-old said she wanted to start the collection while she was still young enough to give it her all.

"I see this being the culmination of a lot of hard work for a decade and this being the resting place for all of those ideas and to continue kind of developing and growing that, just in this one home base space," Alexa said. "Also I feel like I need to get it up and running whilst I'm still young enough to have the energy and still be in touch with pop culture enough to make something that is actually relevant to the audience today."