Kaia Gerber wins Breakthrough Model award as she lands first major beauty campaign

Kaia Gerber had arguably one of the biggest days in her career to date on Thursday when she landed her first major beauty campaign and won a fashion award.

The 15-year-old was named Breakthrough Model of the Year at The Daily Front Row's Fashion Media Awards, just hours after it was announced that she was the face of the new Marc Jacobs Beauty campaign.

Kaia Gerber won the Breakthrough Model of the Year award

Marc was on hand to present Kaia with her award at the Park Hyatt hotel in New York on Thursday evening, while her parents Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber, and model brother Presley Gerber watched on proudly.

The genetically blessed family posed happily for photos together on their way into the event, with Kaia and her mum both looking remarkably similar in black dresses and strappy heels.

The teenager was supported by her family at the event

Kaia's exciting day began with the announcement that she would be fronting the campaign for the new Marc Jacobs Beauty collection. The teenager looks incredible in an image shared on the brand's Instagram account, with voluminous crimped hair and bold jade green eyeliner.

"I'm so excited and honoured that my first beauty campaign is with Marc Jacobs, an icon in the fashion industry," Kaia told Allure when the news was announced. "I'm obsessed with his beauty products, and like everything else he does, Marc Jacobs Beauty makes you feel feminine and playful."

Kaia stars in the new Marc Jacobs Beauty campaign

Kaia is taking the fashion and beauty worlds by storm and has recently achieved another exciting feat – starring on three different covers for POP magazine. In the accompanying interview the teenager admitted she had always known from a "super young age" that she wanted to model.

"It's not like I never dreamed it could happen because it's really all I dreamed about," she said. "But I never thought it would happen this early. It didn't hit me until mum and I got the French Vogue cover – even after that I was like, 'wait, is this really happening?' I'm still kind of shocked."