Panache launches an unconventional lingerie campaign – and we love it

While the criteria for casting a lingerie model are typically restricted to appearances, Panache is tearing up the rule book by featuring women based on their personalities and achievements – and we love them for it.

Following on from the success of its "Modelled by Role Models" campaign in 2015, the brand launched a competition to find the stars of its new campaign, asking members of the public to nominate their role models and women who inspire them.

CLICK TO VIEW GALLERY

Elly Mayday promotes body confidence and positivity

Some 7,000 women were nominated, which the brand whittled down to a shortlist of 14 women. Then, the public voted for the final six women to front the 2016 campaign.

Among them is plus size model Elly Mayday, who promotes body confidence and positivity following her battle with Ovarian cancer three years ago.

Emily Findlay has also survived cancer

Emily Findlay has also survived cancer, and uses her personal experience to support children, parents and families going through similar challenges while fundraising to improve services to cancer patients.

Joining the line-up is Anja Loven, a Danish aid worker who gave up everything she owned to move to Nigeria and launch the African Children's Aid Education and Development Foundation.

Anja Loven also stars in the campaign

Then there's Eliza Rebeiro, who has run the 'Lives Not Knives' organisation since she was just 14, helping 10,000 young people in South London by educating them in the effects of knife and gang crime.

Blogger and author Sylwia Black was selected for her work with Butterfly Agency, which enables women with or without disabilities to showcase and celebrate their beauty regardless of their size, body shape or illness.

Eliza Rebeiro has run the 'Lives Not Knives' organisation since she was 14

Last but not least is Jayne Hurditch, the co-founder of Amy's House, a charity that helps parents and carers with disabled children by offering weekend respite with fully qualified staff.

What do you think of the campaign?