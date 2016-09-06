Princess Olympia of Greece is one of Europe's most stylish royals, gracing covers of the world's top fashion magazines and sporting outfits from the world's top designers.

But her style inspiration starts at home. The 19-year-old, who is one of the four faces of Michael Kors' new street style campaign The Walk, is inspired by her mother, Princess Marie-Chantal of Greece.

The princess looks stunning in the new campaign





"I take my style cues from my mother," she told HELLO! exclusively ahead of the Michael Kors' campaign launch.

She also opened up about relocating to New York. "I've learnt to be more independent and to love all the walking," she said.

As for her favourite New York hangouts, she loves "the vintage shop What Goes Around Comes Around and my favourite place to eat is La Esquina – it's the best Mexican food."

She is one of four faces of the brand's The Walk campaign

It's not the first time Olympia has opened up about her famous mother's style. Earlier this year, she revealed that she is constantly trading fashion and beauty secrets with Marie-Chantal.

"She's always telling me about the next thing to do with my hair or I'm always stealing her lip glosses," said the teenager.

"She's always taking my mascaras. Like we always take everything from each other."

Olympia stars in Michael Kors' street style campaign alongside three other trendsetters, including Solange Knowles and models Soo Joo Park and Nina Agdal.