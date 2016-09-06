Could it be third time lucky for Harry Styles and Kendall Jenner? The pair are reported to be dating again after being spotted enjoying dinner together in Los Angeles.

Kendall was said to be "beaming" all night by an onlooker who spotted the duo dining at Ysabel restaurant on Thursday night. Now a source close to the pair says they "are trying to spend time together again" after cooling off their relationship following a holiday to St Barts over the New Year.

Kendall Jenner and Harry Styles are reportedly dating again

"They're rekindling their old romance and Kendall's so excited and happy about it. She's always cared about Harry," the source told People.

Kendall and Harry were first rumoured to be dating back in 2013, after being spotted enjoying an intimate dinner date. They rekindled their romance over the New Year but quickly parted ways, with Kendall since linked to rapper A$AP Rocky and basketball player Jordan Clarkson.

Meanwhile Harry has been busy establishing himself as an actor with a role in the Christopher Nolan film Dunkirk. But with filming now complete, the One Direction star will have plenty of time to spend with Kendall.

The pair holidayed together in the Caribbean in January

Should he want to ensure their relationship is for keeps this time, Harry could take hints from a recent post on Kendall's website, in which she described herself as "old fashioned" when it comes to dating.

"It's not that I'm scared of asking a guy out or showing him that I like him, it's just that I'd much rather be pursued," she wrote. "I definitely like the chase and the feeling of being wanted. And the way I see it, if a guy isn't going to put in the effort and ask me out, then the relationship probably won't work.

"It would be a waste of time for me. Call me a little old fashioned, but it's just what I like!"