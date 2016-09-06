Renée Zellweger makes stylish return to the red carpet at Bridget Jones's Baby premiere

Renée Zellweger made a resplendent return to the red carpet on Monday at the London premiere of Bridget Jones's Baby. The 47-year-old was in high spirits as she greeted fans who had gathered in Leicester Square while wearing a navy blue midi dress from Schiaparelli's Fall 2016 Couture collection.

The dress featured a one shoulder neckline and wrap skirt, with a distinctive tiger brooch on the skirt. Renée kept the styling simple and teamed the look with barely there heels and wore her hair tied back in a loose chignon. Completing the look were Tiffany & Co. Out of Retirement rings.

CLICK TO VIEW GALLERY

Renée Zellweger looked stylish in a Schiaparelli dress

Renée was supported at the event by her boyfriend Doyle Bramhall II, while her co-stars Patrick Dempsey and Colin Firth also turned out to celebrate the return of Bridget Jones, some 12 years after the last film was released.

Also upping the style stakes was Colin's wife Livia, who added a pop of colour to her black tailored separates with cobalt blue heels and a matching clutch bag. Meanwhile Ellie Goulding pulled out all the stops in a Marchesa couture mini dress.

Colin Firth and his wife Livia also attended the premiere

It has been six years since Renée last made a film, and she revealed on Monday why she had chosen to take a break from Hollywood, explaining that she was "curious" about exploring new things.

"I was curious about other things," Renée explained, speaking at a London press conference that HELLO! Online attended. "I had made a lot of promises to myself that I would do this and that. The cycle of making films is continuous – there's no time to explore other things.

Ellie Goulding wore a Marchesa couture mini dress

"I wanted to learn something new and grow as a person and see if I had aptitude for these things that interest me. And if not now, it would be, 'Oh in two more years, or three years, then ten years', and then just, ultimately, you just don't do them. And I didn't want that to happen."

Loading the player...