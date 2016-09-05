Jude Law's daughter Iris 'signed to model for Chanel'

Just weeks after starring in her first major magazine shoot, Iris Law looks set to take another exciting step in her modelling career by signing a lucrative contract with Chanel. The daughter of Jude Law and Sadie Frost is reportedly in talks with the French fashion house to model for the brand.

A source close to the teenager told Daily Mail: "Iris has been courted by a big fashion house in Paris offering a six-figure contract. She is already advertising on her Facebook page that she 'works for Chanel.'"

CLICK TO VIEW GALLERY

Iris Law is tipped to sign a contract for Chanel

Although the news is yet to be announced, Iris' mum Sadie didn't deny the rumours when contacted by the newspaper.

"I can't tell you any of that stuff, it's all a big secret," she said. "You shouldn't be asking me those things because there's contracts and stuff."

CELEBRITY CHILDREN TURNED MODELS

Iris is only 15, but already looks set to achieve huge success as a model. The stylish teenager recently admitted her love of fashion and personal style is inspired by her mum Sadie, who herself was once a model.

The model recently starred in a shoot for Teen Vogue

"I like looking at pictures of my mum when she was around my age and seeing her make-up and little dresses," Iris told Teen Vogue. "I was always really interested in what she was wearing growing up and did quite creative things with how I dressed myself."

Iris also opened up about her personal style, listing Miu Miu, Gucci and Chanel among her favourite designers.

"I really like vintage blouses with feminine lace detailing – I'll usually wear them with black trousers and trainers," Iris told the magazine in the accompanying interview. "I also usually have rings on every finger apart from the thumb. Most birthdays or Christmases my dad will get me a ring from Annina Vogel."