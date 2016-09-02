Trend Alert: Embroidery

Who knew the exact floral jeans you had as a child would be the thing to have in 2016?

From embroidered silks to heavily embellished denim, the A/W16 runway shows presented embroidery as the recycled trend to get your hands on this season. Whether your budget extends to Dolce and Gabbana or a more purse-friendly Zara, the selection of embroidered pieces is at an all time high.

Marks and Spencer have tried out the embroidery trend with these jeans

We love Alessandro Michele’s embroidered denim from the Gucci Garden capsule collection; featuring beautiful floral designs surrounded by hand stitched butterflies and bees, styled up with his signature cat-eye specs and red berets (ofc!) High-street favourites Marks and Spencer, New Look and Topshop have all jumped on the embroidery bandwagon too, with a selection of decorated pieces available in store and online.

Embroidery is a super wearable trend and can be a great way to flaunt your personal style with the help of a few key pieces. For a casual everyday look, embroidered jeans are the ultimate go-to, while decorated silk bombers are light and delicate for a dressy event.

Try two trends in one with this embroidered bomber jacket

We’ve rounded up our top ten embroidered high-street picks to make your life that little bit easier. However if you're feeling creative, why not try and personalise a pair of old jeans with patches, studs, beads and sequins yourself. That way you'll definitely avoid any awkward outfit-clashes, and you can go as OTT or pared down as you like! See you at the haberdashery!