The Duchess of Cambridge, née Kate Middleton, switched up her signature feminine style during the second day of her royal tour in Cornwall on Friday. Kate surprised by stepping out in ikat print trousers from high street store Gap.

The skinny ankle grazer trousers originally retailed for £44.95, but are currently on sale for £21.99, making it a purse-friendly purchase for the Duchess. However fans keen to recreate her look will have to move fast, as the statement trousers are currently only available in sizes 22 and 24.

CLICK TO VIEW GALLERY

The Duchess of Cambridge wore printed Gap trousers for her tour of the Eden Project

Kate teamed the trousers with a simple camisole and navy blue Smyth blazer, adding the clutch bag and Monsoon wedges she wore for her first day of the Cornwall tour on Thursday. The Duchess wore her hair in a bouffant half updo, and sheltered from the rain under an umbrella as she toured the Eden Project with her husband Prince William.

THE REASON WHY KATE IS LOOKING BETTER THAN EVER

The look was a complete contrast to the pretty pink dress Kate wore on Thursday. The 34-year-old accessorised the fit-and-flare Lela Rose dress, which retailed for £977 ($1295), with a clutch bag and nude wedges from Monsoon. She wore her hair down in her signature glossy blow dry and completed the look with her stunning sapphire engagement ring.

Although the dress is no longer available from Lela Rose, it is currently available for £586 ($777) on online retailer Orchard Mile.

It is not the first time Kate has worn an outfit from Lela Rose; the Duchess donned a white lace peplum cocktail dress from the designer to attend the Governor-General's Farewell Reception during her royal tour of Australia in April 2014.

The trousers are currently available for £21.99 in the Gap sale

The couple will continue their trip at the picturesque Isles of Scilly, an archipelago made up of over 200 rocks and islands that have been part of the Duchy since the 14th century.

They will visit St Mary's island to see gig rowing, the quay extension and the famous Tresco Abbey Garden, followed by a stop at St Martin's island to visit a flower farm.