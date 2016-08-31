Gisele Bündchen tops the world's highest-paid models list - again

Gisele Bündchen may have retired from the catwalk over a year ago, but she still dominates the world of modelling. The 36-year-old has topped Forbes' list of the world's top-earning models for the 14th consecutive year with earnings over £23.2million ($30.5million) in the past 12 months alone.

The Brazilian beauty earned £15million ($20million) more than her closest competitor Adriana Lima, who made her largest ever earnings of close to £8million ($10.5million) thanks to her lucrative contracts with Victoria's Secret and Maybelline among others.

Gisele still tops the highest earning models list

However the model who has seen her earnings increase the most over the past year is Kendall Jenner, whose income has increased 150% to see her reach joint third on the list with an income of £7.6million ($10million).

Kendall shares third place with Karlie Kloss, who doubled her income by modelling for 18 different brands including L'Oreal and Swarovski.

Other models quickly rising up the list include Gigi Hadid and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, who both earned an estimated £6.8million ($9million) to take joint fifth place.

Kendall Jenner and Karlie Kloss are joint third on the list

One of the things that has helped Kendall, Gigi and their peers see a significant boost to their income is their impressive social media followings of 64.5 million and 22.2 million followers respectively.

"Our business has changed," Chris Gay, President of The Society Management, which represents Kendall, said. "These models [have] become more and more influential because they are the conduits of media – not only somebody who can be the face of a campaign but a powerful means to distribute it."

Karlie Kloss modelled for 18 different brands in the past year

See the full list of the world's highest-earning models below:

1 - Gisele Bündchen - £23.3million

2 - Adriana Lima - £8million

3 - Kendall Jenner and Karlie Kloss (tied) - £7.6million

5 - Rosie Huntington Whiteley and Gigi Hadid (tied) - £6.8million

7 – Cara Delevingne - £6.5million

8 – Candice Swanepoel and Liu Wen (tied) - £5.3million

10 – Miranda Kerr - £4.6million