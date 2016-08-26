Aged just 20, Taylor Hill has gone from up-and-coming model, to Vogue cover star and Victoria’s Secret Angel – and now she has another big name under her belt. The Illinois-born beauty has been unveiled as the face of Topshop’s AW16 campaign.

Taylor stars in a series of edgy images shot in New York by acclaimed photographer Giampaolo Sgura, and styled by Topshop’s Creative Director Kate Phelan. One black-and-white snapshot shows her posing against a city backdrop looking effortlessly cool in a black studded leather jacket, while a second sees her showcasing a statement faux-leopard print coat.

CLICK TO VIEW GALLERY





Taylor Hill will front Topshop's A/W 16 campaign

Modelling for the British fashion brand was something of a dream come true for the 5ft 9 brunette.

“It feels really cool to be Topshop’s campaign girl,” excited Taylor said. “I never thought I’d do campaigns, especially not for Topshop. I’d always see the big models doing it and never thought I would, but here I am!”

Creative Director Kate, meanwhile, said: “Taylor walked in the February 2016 UNIQUE show – she is a social supermodel and a young woman with style and personality.





She previously walked the runway for the high street giant

“She is every Topshop girl rolled into one. Whether she is a tomboy in jeans, glamorous in cocktail, or pretty in polkadots, Taylor is Topshop’s ultimate girl crush.”

Taylor’s Topshop signing has further cemented her position as one of fashion’s hottest rising stars. But in an interview in V magazine’s September issue, she admitted she hadn’t always been so self-assured.

“I wasn’t always super confident or sure of myself,” admitted Taylor – whose three siblings, Logan, 22, Mackinley, 19, and brother Chase, 17, are all in the modelling business. “But growing into my own while being in the fashion industry, it has really forced me to find out who I am, and to not be afraid.”